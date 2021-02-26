Traffic delays anticipated as President Biden comes to town: What to expect

HOUSTON – Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo is warning drivers to anticipate delays in traffic across the area Friday as President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit Houston.
Intermittent delays are expected to begin at noon and stretch into the evening commute as police facilitate the president in and around the 610 loop.
Acevedo urged the public to report any suspicious activity.
