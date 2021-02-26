Traffic delays anticipated as President Biden comes to town: What to expect

U.S. President Joe Biden rides in the presidential limousine following his inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden became the 46th president of the United States earlier today during the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo is warning drivers to anticipate delays in traffic across the area Friday as President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit Houston.

Please expect traffic delays in the city of @HoustonTX as we move @POTUS and other dignitaries around the city. We apologize in advance for the delays and any inconvenience. #RelationalPolicing — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) February 26, 2021

Intermittent delays are expected to begin at noon and stretch into the evening commute as police facilitate the president in and around the 610 loop.

Acevedo urged the public to report any suspicious activity.