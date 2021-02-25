FEMA supersite at NRG Park to administer 6,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine daily

HOUSTON – The FEMA supersite at NRG Park became fully operational Wednesday.

“The vaccination site here at NRG Park the largest operation we are running in Texas,” said FEMA spokeswoman Carmen Castro.

The site plans to administer 126,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine over a three-week period.

“The plan is to have everyone in and out in 45 minutes,” Castro said.

The massive vaccination effort comes just a day before a widely expected decision to approve the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for emergency use.

“The more vaccines the better, the faster we get to herd immunity the faster we get back to normal,” said Doctor Linda Yancey, an Infectious Disease Specialist at Memorial Hermann.

“It is slightly less effective than the mRNA vaccines but we’re going from 95 down to 70 to 80 percent, so they’re all still highly effective,” said Yancey.

The long-anticipated option is a single-dose vaccine that has tremendous upside, according to Yancey.

Ad

“They can be stored at refrigerator temperature for six months and you don’t have to use them the same day you open the vial,” Yancey said.

On Friday, the FDA’s independent advisers will meet and debate whether or not the evidence is strong enough to recommend the shot.