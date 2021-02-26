Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys names new sandwich after Houston’s Dr. Peter Hotez

Dr. Peter Hotez takes part in Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys ‘H-Town Originals’ initiative, crafting his own sandwich to help raise funds to support vaccine development at Texas Children’s Hospital.

Antone’s ‘H-Town Originals’ initiative invites local celebrities and chefs to create their own sandwiches to be sold at the restaurant, which will raise proceeds for particular causes and organizations.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with Antone’s and Chef Alex Padilla on this project and thrilled to be honored for our vaccine development, policy and advocacy activities at Texas Children’s and Baylor,” Hotez said. “It’s been a privilege to represent our City of Houston and State of Texas in educating the American people about this horrible pandemic, while working to dismantle and debunk widespread anti-science disinformation.”

“The Dr. Hotez One World” Banh Mi crafted by executive chef Alex Padilla and Hotez will be available to order at the shop’s three Houston locations for $8.95 starting on March 1 through the end of May.

Antone’s will be donating 50% of the proceeds earned from its ‘H-Town Originals’ sandwich with Hotez to support the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital.

“It’s a privilege for all of us at Antone’s to be able to support a true local hero and one of health care’s most influential people in the world. His work has been and will continue to be life-changing for millions,” CEO of Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys, Craig Lieberman said.