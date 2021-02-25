Thousands flock to food, water giveaways across Houston area

RICHMOND, Texas – Thousands showed up to community food and water giveaways in Rosenberg, Richmond and Missouri City Wednesday.

Some waited for hours to make sure they would get some food and water.

Hundreds lined up at this mass water giveaway at Missouri City Hall Complex. The line stretched down Texas Parkway and down Scanlin Road.

Not too far away, 4,000 meals, 2,000 liters of bottled water and 1,000 PPE kits were given away at the Friends of North Richmond and the Friends of North Rosenberg locations.

The need for food and water still so great for many Houston area families. Now, more than ever, especially after last week’s storm.

“And the storm hit, it hit Monday on us it woke us up from the cold. I’m thankful I said mama I’ll be back I’m going to get food for us she said okay, just blessed,” said Dianna Radka, of Richmond.

Fort Bend County teamed up with H-E-B who donated fresh produce. Highway distillery donated bottled water. Attack Poverty brought hundreds of volunteers and Lucille’s restaurant provided hot meals.

“We just feel fortunate to be a conduit for the greater community at large that wants to contribute to those who don’t have the means or the ability,” said Chris Williams, owner of Lucille’s.

“We know you are struggling, we know you exist. We are trying to do this on a regular basis and we will have another food distribution on Saturday,” said Fort Bend County Judge K.P. George.

“We all know somebody or ourselves who went without power or water and had busted pipes, but to have 150 volunteers come here in light of what’s going on in their homes is just amazing,” said Brandon Baca, CEO of Attack Poverty.

Families say they are so grateful. They depend on these food giveaways and say this is saving lives.

“I thank God for the good people here who are trying to give us food that we need to survive,” said Maria Fernandez as she waited in her car for food and water.

Boys and Girls Club will also host several more giveaways this week.

Boys and Girls Club Mobile Distribution Food Pantries, Feb. 23-26:

Morefield Club with Houston Texans player Laremy Tunsil, Feb. 23 from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Havard/Houston Texans Teen Club with Chevron, Feb. 24 from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Wharton Dobson Club, Feb. 25 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Johnny Mitchell Club - Galveston, Feb. 26 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Grab and Go Meals: Feb. 26 from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Fort Bend (club members only)

Stafford (club members only)

Mission Bend (open to the community)

Richmond Rosenberg (open to the community)

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston’s website at www.bgcgh.org is being updated throughout the week as more information and programs are confirmed.