HOUSTON – Now that we’ve got electricity, many of you are asking If you can get a credit or refund for cable and internet service you couldn’t use this week because of the power outages.

A lot of are seeing and sharing this post online.

Can you get a credit or refund for cable and internet service you couldn’t use when power was out?

A guy posted in an Xfinity forum, “If you have Xfinity, use this link to get $15 a day off services you lost.” He wrote that some people were able to get up to $60 and that you have to submit your request to get the money back for each day you didn’t have the service.

Comcast answer

We reached out to Comcast to ask about credits and refunds. A representative sent us this statement:

“Our top priority is for our technicians, in close alignment with local utility companies, to work as quickly and safely as possible to resolve any service outages. In some cases, customers may have power but not their Xfinity services because electricity has not been restored in the area of our network that serves their neighborhood. Our fiber-optic network withheld the severe impact of Winter Storm Uri and area outages were caused by the loss of electricity. We will not be extending credits due to the loss of electricity. To help everyone stay connected during the storm, Xfinity WiFi Hotspots are open to the general public. For a map of Xfinity WiFi hotspots, click here.”

You don’t have to be a Comcast customer to use the free hotspots.

If you had electricity but no cable or internet, you can request a credit. Comcast said though, in some instances, it was the commercial power from Centerpoint that was down that caused the loss of services into customers’ homes even if the customers’ electricity was on.

DirecTV answer

When we reached out to DirecTV with the same question about credits and refunds for customers who couldn’t use their service during the severe weather event, a representative sent this not so helpful response:

“Customers with a question about their bill should contact customer care at 1-800-288-2020 for assistance.”