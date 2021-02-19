10 people die of hypothermia, more than 600 cases of carbon monoxide reported in Harris County, Hidalgo says

HOUSTON – Ten people have died of hypothermia in Harris County during the winter weather, Judge Lina Hidalgo said Friday.
She added in a tweet that there were more than 600 carbon monoxide cases and that officials are “still counting.”
KPRC 2 is trying to determine this type of data for other areas throughout Southeast Texas and will share the information as it becomes available.
This was a man-made disaster that has cut lives short. We are now reporting 10 hypothermia deaths in Harris County, 600+ carbon monoxide cases, and still counting. When the dust settles, people deserve answers and accountability.— Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) February 19, 2021