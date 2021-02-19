10 people die of hypothermia, more than 600 cases of carbon monoxide reported in Harris County, Hidalgo says

A couple walk through falling snow, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in downtown San Antonio. Snow, ice and sub-freezing weather continue to wreak havoc on the state's power grid and utilities. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

HOUSTON – Ten people have died of hypothermia in Harris County during the winter weather, Judge Lina Hidalgo said Friday.

She added in a tweet that there were more than 600 carbon monoxide cases and that officials are “still counting.”

KPRC 2 is trying to determine this type of data for other areas throughout Southeast Texas and will share the information as it becomes available.