This is what people are saying about power outages across the Houston area, Texas

HOUSTON – This is what people are saying on social media about the power outages across Texas as frigid temperatures from a winter blast wreak havoc on the state’s infrastructure.
2020: nothing can top me— Damon Samuria📚 (@DamonSamuria) February 15, 2021
2021: hold my beer #texaswinterstorm #texasblizzard2021 #poweroutage pic.twitter.com/xNiN9TbrxR
As upset as I am about the continuing power outages, let me tell you about my wonderful neighbors.— eric maldonado (@maldonado_eric_) February 16, 2021
• Someone shoveled my driveway.
• Someone went to HEB and brought us back lunch meats/Starbucks.
• Someone gave my neighbors firewood for free/offered water.#poweroutage
Update: my neighbor payed for a room for me and the boys at the hotel i have been sitting in the lobby in since 930pm yesterday. Checkin is in 2 hours. I haven’t slept in over 24 hours. I am weary but ok. Pls continue to amplify for those still stuck in their homes. #poweroutage— LMK 💕💚🇿🇲 (@Kunda_Kentay) February 16, 2021
There is unbelievable human suffering right now, while our first responder crews are at stretched capacities. We need SOLUTIONS. The State, ERCOT, CenterPoint, etc. knew of the storm yet here we are with ZERO solutions & ZERO ETAs. My residents are boiling snow to flush toilets.— County Judge KP George (@JudgeKPGeorge) February 17, 2021
Good morning to everyone except ERCOT. pic.twitter.com/n8QC8EAenv— County Judge KP George (@JudgeKPGeorge) February 16, 2021
No power, no heat, no lights but we have family game night!!! @mrscoachfagan #poweroutage #blessed pic.twitter.com/uIGKnXHTcS— Cody Fagan (@Coach_Fagan30) February 16, 2021
All the Californians who thought they were leaving rolling blackouts behind when they moved to Texas #txwx #poweroutage pic.twitter.com/gwL6FNbNxy— Neil Debbage (@NeilDebbage) February 15, 2021
Not what I meant by “candlelight dinner” for Valentine’s Day. #PowerOutage pic.twitter.com/ZNim3K3P4A— Cait Ludwick (@caitmomster) February 15, 2021
People risking getting groceries at this Fiesta on Fulton in #Houston due to limited stores open due to #poweroutage even at 17° temperature @FireChiefofHFD @CharlyABC13 @FOX26Houston @KHOU @AdrianGarciaHTX @BillBishopKHOU @JeffLindner1 @AnayeliNews pic.twitter.com/K5sVST7o7s— Jaime Garcia (@PastorJaimeG) February 16, 2021
We have moved on to the “cooking in the fireplace” portion of the evening. Still no power, but tonight I’m thankful for our fireplace. #poweroutage #texaswinterstorm pic.twitter.com/t3V0m1ULKl— Aubre (@aubredean) February 16, 2021
No power. 25°. So, we made the most of it and played cards by candlelight. Luckily, I had a warm jacket and tights thanks to @odlo . #poweroutage #Texas #snowmageddon2021 pic.twitter.com/VJuqSGL9eC— Dr. Debster✌️ (@TuffyThePooh) February 16, 2021
My sister and I have resorted to playing JENGA in the dark! #icestorm2021 #poweroutage #RollingBlackouts— Kayla Sue (@kaylasuefarrias) February 16, 2021