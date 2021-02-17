34ºF

Ad

Local News

This is what people are saying about power outages across the Houston area, Texas

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: Texas, power outage
Candlelight during a power outage, as seen in this stock photo.
Candlelight during a power outage, as seen in this stock photo. (Pixabay)

HOUSTON – This is what people are saying on social media about the power outages across Texas as frigid temperatures from a winter blast wreak havoc on the state’s infrastructure.

Latest weather

Boil water information

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: