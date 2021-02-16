Gallery Furniture opens 2 locations as warming shelters

HOUSTON – Gallery Furniture has opened two locations as warming shelters for residents who are still without power more than 24 hours after state-mandated blackouts.

People can stay warm, get hot food and water at retailer’s locations at 6006 North Freeway in Houston and 7227 W. Grand Parkway South in Richmond.

“We’re here to help the community,” said Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, owner of Gallery Furniture. “A lot of people are without power. Come see us until the power gets back on.”

COVID-19 protocols will be followed and people are asked to bring extra masks in the event others at the shelter might need one.

Pets are not allowed.

McIngvale said people should use extreme caution trying to get to the stores.

You can find a list of warming centers in the Houston area here.