Deputies investigate Harris County’s first death that may be related to freezing weather

A man in Harris County died Monday afternoon after possible exposure to cold temperatures, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. This could mark the first weather-related death reported as the historic icy storm bears down southeast Texas.

Deputies said a 60-year-old homeless man was found before noon at an overpass at Interstate 10 East at Sheldon Road. They said they believed the man died from the extreme weather conditions but they will conduct an autopsy.

Members of the Homeless Outreach Team previously offered to take the man to a warming center, but he declined, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.