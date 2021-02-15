6 people, including 4 children, hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning, Cy-Fair Fire says

HOUSTON – A family is recovering from carbon monoxide poisoning Monday afternoon, according to Cy-Fair Fire Department. The family was reportedly using a charcoal grill to heat their apartment unit at the 8500 block of Easton Commons Drive.

Officials said six people, including four children that ages range from 5 to 10 years old, were transported to the hospital. One adult and one child are listed as being in critical condition, according to the department.

The family was reportedly burning the fire for warmth for about four hours, according to Cy-Fair Fire.

While many residents across the Houston area are experiencing electricity loss, officials urge families not to heat their home with a grill or oven.

“Please remember to never run a generator or grill inside your home. These produce carbon monoxide, which is a deadly, colorless and odorless gas,” the department wrote on Twitter.