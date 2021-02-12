Police: Officers shoot, kill armed man in north Houston

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

HOUSTON – Officers shot and killed an armed man in north Houston on Thursday night, according to police.

The shooting was reported about 8:45 p.m. on Goodson Drive near Airline Drive.

According to Houston police, the officers were responding to reports of a person with a gun. Police said that when the officers arrived, they encountered a man with a gun. Police said the man would not drop the weapon and the officers opened fire.

The armed man was later pronounced dead, police said.

No officers were injured, police said.

