Police: Officers shoot, kill armed man in north Houston

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

HOUSTON – Officers shot and killed an armed man in north Houston on Thursday night, according to police.

The shooting was reported about 8:45 p.m. on Goodson Drive near Airline Drive.

According to Houston police, the officers were responding to reports of a person with a gun. Police said that when the officers arrived, they encountered a man with a gun. Police said the man would not drop the weapon and the officers opened fire.

The armed man was later pronounced dead, police said.

No officers were injured, police said.

This developing story will be updated.

