13 vehicles involved in crash on icy overpass in Magnolia, police say

MONTGOMERY, Texas – The Magnolia Police Department is currently working on a crash involving 13 vehicles on top of an overpass, officers said.

Police said the crash happened on top of the overpass for 1488-1774.

Police said drivers can expect traffic delays.

The department is asking drivers to please be aware of iced roadways and drive carefully.