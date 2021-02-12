13 vehicles involved in crash on icy overpass in Magnolia, police say

MONTGOMERY, Texas – The Magnolia Police Department is currently working on a crash involving 13 vehicles on top of an overpass, officers said.
Police said the crash happened on top of the overpass for 1488-1774.
Police said drivers can expect traffic delays.
The department is asking drivers to please be aware of iced roadways and drive carefully.