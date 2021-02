Police investigate a shooting in the Acres Homes area of Houston on Feb. 9, 2021.

HOUSTON – Four people were wounded Tuesday during a shooting in Houston’s Acres Homes neighborhood, according to police.

The shooting was reported about 6:15 p.m. on West Little York near Knox Street.

Houston police said they are searching for a white Chevrolet Impala that is believed to have been involved in the shooting.

All four people were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. Their conditions were not immediately released.

This developing story will be updated.