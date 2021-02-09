CVS Health among pharmacies set to expand access to COVID-19 vaccine in Houston

HOUSTON – If you’re eligible and looking to get the COVID-19 vaccine, you’ll be able to schedule an appointment with CVS Health beginning Thursday.

Vaccinations at 70 pharmacy locations in Texas, including an undisclosed number in Houston, will begin the next day on Friday. That’s a day later than originally announced due to a shipping delay.

CVS Health

“Vaccines in a retail setting will be offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and those without online access can contact customer service: (800) 746-7287. The scheduling system will open on Feb. 11,” Monica Prinzing with CVS Health Corporate Communications said.

“Individuals eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations are asked to use the appropriate digital channels or contact customer service to check for appointment availability, as opposed to contacting individual CVS Pharmacy locations. Because active stores will change regularly based on vaccine supply, CVS Health will not provide a full list of participating locations,” Prinzing added.

Walgreens

“Walgreens continues to assist several states and jurisdictions with administration of COVID-19 vaccines in select stores to eligible populations, including Texas. COVID-19 vaccines are currently available by appointment to eligible populations in select Walgreens stores, based on state and jurisdiction guidelines,” said Emily Delnicki of Walgreens.

Delnicki added the only way to receive the vaccine from Walgreens is for eligible individuals to schedule an appointment, and customers can find more information on state-specific eligibility here.

Specific store allocations and locations are not yet available at this time. Individuals who are eligible for vaccination in their state can make appointments at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or their department of public health website, and can also sign up to receive alerts about available vaccine appointments here.

Walmart

“We’re currently working with federal, state and local leaders regarding increased store counts and/or additional vaccine allocations in several states, including Texas. We’ll be happy to report new information once it is finalized,” said Rebecca Thomason with Walmart Corporate Communications.

She’s encouraging anyone who has questions to check out Walmart’s latest blog post regarding the company’s involvement in the federal rollout.

H-E-B

“H-E-B Pharmacies are prepared to receive new allotments of COVID-19 vaccine at any time from the government. We are expecting to receive a vaccine allotment this week for some of our stores. We will open new appointment times immediately when our pharmacies receive the vaccine. Customers can check the scheduler tool on heb.com/vaccine for new appointment availability,” said Lisa Helfman, Public Affairs Director, H-E-B Houston.