Prehistoric Beasts exhibit coming to Houston Zoo

HOUSTON – Whether it’s a Dire Wolf, a Sabretooth Tiger, or a Gigantosaurus, some prehistoric beasts will be making their way to the Houston Zoo in early March.

The new exhibit is slated to open on March 6 and runs for six months.

Ticket information is currently on the Houston Zoo’s website. According to the website, a portion of every admission ticket to the zoo helps support their wildlife-saving efforts around the world.

Also according to the website, this is the first time this exhibit has ever been seen in the United States.