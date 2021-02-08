HPD: 9 shootings reported within 24 hours in Houston

HOUSTON – A violent night in Houston leads to concern and a call to action from law enforcement. Within the last 24 hours, there have been at least nine shootings, which have resulted in the deaths of at least three people.

“We haven’t seen this kind of violence, since the late 80s and early 90s when crack first hit the streets here in Houston,” said Doug Griffith, the president of the Houston Police Officers Union.

The volume of calls stretches the Houston Police Department then and puts Houstonians in danger, Griffith said.

“We are easily 2,000 officers down from what we should be,” he said. “Chicago has 12,000 police officers, with half the land area that we have. We have 5,000 for over 600 square miles.”

Griffith said he believes the violence is being caused by repeat offenders.

“I’ve been a gang officer since 1992 and I can tell you that the gang issue is one thing. The problem is we’re not keeping these kids or adults locked up. They get repeat bonds. I mean how many times have we seen this. We have over 90 people that were killed in Harris County alone in the last two years that were released on multiple felony bonds,” said Griffith.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo also weighed in on the crime issue.

“Our community/region had too much gun violence this weekend. (HPD) will work tirelessly to bring perpetrators to account, but we can’t do our best without the public. We also need to have risk and not cash-based assessments on bail for violent criminals. We must do this,” he shared on Twitter.