Motorcyclist who fled traffic stop busted in Sugar Land when he ran out of gas, police say

A motorcyclist who fled police during a traffic stop was caught, police said, when he stopped for gas in Sugar Land, police said Friday.

According to Rosenberg Police, Fernando Verdin ignored an officer’s attempt to pull him over and sped away; however, was caught by Sugar Land Police Department officers when he stopped to get gas.

Verdin was arrested and taken to county jail.

The 24-year-old now faces a state jail felony of evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle.