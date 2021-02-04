In lawsuit, woman trampled by HPD police horse accuses department of negligence

HOUSTON – A woman who was seen in a video being trampled by a Houston Police Department horse during the George Floyd protests has sued the department.

According to court records, Melissa Sanchez filed her lawsuit on Jan. 15 and she is accusing HPD of negligence.

Sanchez said in August that a bystander caught the incident on video. It showed a mounted patrol officer’s horse hit Sanchez, who had her back to the animal, knock her to the ground and walk over her.

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said he believed the run-in was an accident and that the officer was focusing on a scuffle that was taking place near Sanchez.

Sanchez is demanding a jury trial and is seeking compensatory, general and special damages.

Note: The video attached to this story was from an earlier report.