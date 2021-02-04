Houston Zoo selling Valentine’s-themed paintings by animals

Share the love this Valentine’s day by gifting your partner artwork made by their favorite animal.

How is this possible?

With a little help from their keepers, animals at the Houston Zoo have gotten to work creating the most adorable pieces of art to fundraise money for their friends in the wild.

From elephant kisses to hearts painted by sea lions, rhinos and red pandas, the Houston Zoo is offering a range of Valentine’s Day-themed art.

The custom art pieces range from $50 - $300 and include an unmatted flat canvas, a photo of the animal artist, and domestic shipping.

For $200, interested animal-lovers can participate in a virtual painting experience with an animal of their choice where they will get to watch and be involved in the creation of their custom art piece.

During this experience, participants will be able to choose their own paint colors and interact with zookeepers as they assist the animals in creating the art pieces.

All purchases can be made online at the Houston Zoo’s website.

Click here to view the gallery of animal art pieces ready for purchase or click here to book a virtual painting experience.