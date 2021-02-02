Cold cases to get visibility with Montgomery County billboard program

HOUSTON – Law enforcement officials in Montgomery County announced on Tuesday a new program to feature cold cases on digital billboards.

The “Cold Case Warm Up” is a partnership with Multi-County Crime Stoppers Organizations and Clear Channel Outdoor. The program will feature a different “cold case” on digital billboard messages each quarter throughout the area to bring forward new information that could help shed light on unsolved crimes and help bring resolution to grieving families.

The first case to be highlighted will be a case that has been on the books for 25 years, the murder of John and Patsy Stewart.