Cluck it like it’s hot: New, hot chicken truck Clutch City Cluckers rolls into H-Town

Clutch City Cluckers, a new hot chicken food truck, will open in Houston in February.

The food truck, located at 5550 Val Verde St., will operate daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The menu will feature Halal hot chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, loaded fries and more.

Owned by Restauranteur Ahmad Kilani, the new fried chicken concept will hold a weekend-long grand opening event Friday, Feb. 19 through Sunday, Feb. 21. In celebration of its opening, the food truck will offer 50 percent off its menu items and ll host an on site raffle with prizes including a Playstation 5, Nintendo Switches, gift cards, merchandise, and more.

Kilani, a native of Irbid, Jordan, immigrated to the United States in 2015 to continue his education and obtain a Masters Degree. While attending school as a full time student, Kilani began working at Abu Omar Halal, Houston’s first Halal Food Truck.

After working for Abu Omar Halal, Kilani invested in the concept and now co-owns six if its locations, including the signature brick and mortar location on Westheimer.

“Kilani is now using his experience and knowledge of the food industry to bring Nashville’s Hot Chicken to Houston with Clutch City Cluckers,” a recent release stated.

Kilani said the new food truck is part of his mission to give back to the city that gave his career a major boost.

“The goal is to provide jobs for the Houston area, support the local economy, and of course deliver the city the best flavors of Nashville’s Hot Chicken,” Kiliani said.

View the food truck’s full menu at clutchcitycluckers.com.

