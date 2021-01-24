Here’s where to dine out and get takeout in Houston this Valentine’s Day

Here are some Valentine’s Day weekend dine out and takeout date night dinner ideas for your consideration. Heads up ( just in case it wasn’t already abundantly clear): You’re definitely going to want to make reservations or order ahead.

Artisans will serve a Valentine’s Day dinner from 5:00 p.m. to 10 p.m. Meals are $140 per person and include starters, an entree and dessert. View the menu here.

Call the restaurant at (713) 529-9111 to book a reservation. For additional information, visit artisansrestaurant.com.

On Valentine’s Day, between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., Brennan’s of Houston will serve a three-course meal featuring entrées like Crawfish Boudin Stuffed Quail, Maine lobster, shrimp-stuffed gulf flounder, Creole Mustard Crusted Lamb Chops and Harris Ranch filet. Meal packages are $75 per person and include a choice of starter, entree and dessert. A jazz trio will play live throughout the evening.

No online reservations are available. For Reservations, call (713) 522-9711. For additional information, visit brennanshouston.com.

Brenner’s on the Bayou will offer a curated, four-course menu for $99 per person, featuring Grilled Octopus and Egg, Leek and Oyster Soup, Black Bass and Baked Honey Crisp Apple.

For those seeking takeout options, Brenner’s on the Bayou will offer a to-go Prime Rib menu for two or four people, paired with a bottle of Raymond Vineyards “Brenner’s Red Blend”. Orders must be placed by Tuesday, Feb. 9 for pick-up on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

For additional information, visit brennerssteakhouse.com.

Those who choose to dine out on Feb. 14 can feast on a 6 oz. Center Cut Filet with Smoked Garlic Butter; a 6 oz. Grilled Lobster Tail; and Broccolini for $36.

For those seeking takeout options, Brenner’s Steakhouse will offer a to-go Prime Rib menu for two or four people, paired with a bottle of Raymond Vineyards “Brenner’s Red Blend”. Orders must be placed by Tuesday, Feb. 9 for pick-up on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

For additional information, visit brennerssteakhouse.com.

This sophisticated French eatery will celebrate love throughout the holiday weekend with a special couple’s menu, available for dinner Feb.12 through Feb.14, a Valentine’s brunch served Feb. 13 and Feb.14 and Valentine’s to-go menu available.

Book reservation online here. For additional information, visit etoilecuisine.com.

The Galleria-area French restaurant will offer a special Prix Fixe menu to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Offerings include salmon caviar, a choice of avocado salad, shrimp remoulade or pate, a choice of red snapper or black angus filet and a choice of tarte tatin or gateau marjolaine.

The Pre-Fixe meal is $95 per person. View the menu in detail here. Book reservations online here. For additional information, visit latablehouston.com.

Liberty Kitchen Treehouse in Houston’s Memorial Neighborhood will host rooftop dining events during Valentine’s Day weekend. The events, held at 1 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on both Saturday, Deb. 13 and Sunday, Feb. 14, will consist of a four-course dinner paired with wine, live music and a raffle. Menu offerings will include poached chilled shrimp cocktail with remoulade, beet horseradish, and a lemon citrus shooter, raspberry walnut salad, petite filet served with herb butter and whipped yukon potatoes and chocolate covered strawberries with vanilla bean chantilly.

Pricing is $200 per ticket plus tax and gratuity.

Call Liberty Kitchen Treehouse at (713) 468-3745 to purchase event tickets. For additional information, visit libertykitcheneats.com.

From Thursday Feb.11 through Sunday Feb. 14, diners at Morton’s The Steakhouse can indulge in a three-course Steak & Lobster menu for two and a bottle of wine to share for $169. Couples can choose one starter, entrée and dessert each and one accompaniment to share. Dishes include Maine Lobster Bisque; two, 6 oz. center-cut Filet Mignon or two, 5-6 oz. Cold Water Lobster Tails; Macaroni and Cheese; and Double Chocolate Mousse.

Additionally, guests can pair their dinner with a bottle of either JCB No 21, Brut, Crémant de Bourgogne or Raymond Vineyards, “Primal Cut,” Cabernet Sauvignon, North Coast.

Those who wish to order this meal to-go must place their order by Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. for pickup on Feb. 14.

Book reservations online here. For additional information, visit mortons.com.

For those seeking takeout options, Rainbow Lodge will offer a dinner package for two to-go Friday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 14. Th e$175 package includes jumbo lump crab, artichoke and spinach fondue with smoked trout caviar and grilled ciabatta toast, overnight braised short ribs and butter basted wild Alaskan spot prawns with creamy green chile stone ground grits and wilted Swiss rainbow chard, a chocolate ganache tart with slow-roasted strawberries and chocolate covered espresso beans, a bottle of Nicolas Feuillatte Réserve Exclusive Brut as well as a gift bag containing body wash, lip balm and a candle. Call (713) 861-8666 to order at least 48 hours in advance.

The Houston log cabin restaurant will offer a Valentine’s Day Dinner in-house as well. The meals are $89 per person and include a glass of sparkling wine and a choice of a starter, an entree and a dessert.

Book reservations online here. For additional information, visit rainbow-lodge.com.

ROMA will offer a curated, three-course meal for $49.50 per person, featuring a choice of starter, entree and dessert. View the menu here.

Book reservations online here. For additional information ,visit romahouston.com.

State Fare Kitchen & Bar

State Fare Kitchen + Bar at both Memorial City and Sugar Land will offer Valentine’s Day Dinner Specials throughout the holiday weekend. Dinner, held from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., will feature the usual offerings along with a meal special, the Steak & Lobster Duo, a Petite Filet with Lobster two ways, truffle poached and southern fried, served on a bed of mashed potatoes. Dessert, a red velvet mason jar with white chocolate mousse, is included.

Reservations are recommended, but not required. For more information, visit www.statefaretx.com.

Say ‘ti amo’ this Valentine’s Day with a meal from Tony’s. For those dining in, the restaurant will offer a four-course meal priced between $95 and $155 per person. View the menu here. For reservations, call (713) 622-6778.

For those seeking takeout, the restaurant will offer a $150, three-course dinner for two. Order online for curbside pick-up.

For additional information, visit tonyshouston.com.

MORE:

Is your restaurant offering a special Valentine’s Day menu? Send it our way and we’ll add it to the list.