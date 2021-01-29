10 people injured in 2-vehicle crash in Fresno, authorities say

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon in Fresno. Officials said at least 10 people were injured.

The crash was reported after 3 p.m. near Kansas and Pecan streets. Officials said the intersection will be closed for a few hours while they investigate the incident.

Officials said four adults and four minors in an SUV were transported to the hospital. The two adults in the other vehicle involved were also taken to the hospital.

It is unclear the extent of the injuries.