Ask 2: Am I exempt from mask requirements if I’ve already received the COVID-19 vaccine?

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Am I exempt from mask requirements if I’ve already received the COVID-19 vaccine?

Answer: No. Harris County Public Health says the community must continue to wear masks, social distance and wash their hands often, regardless of whether the person is vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still recommends mask-wearing for individuals who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the CDC, experts are still learning more about the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide in real-world conditions.

Ad

Until enough information is gathered, the CDC continues to recommend mask-wearing, social-distancing, frequent handwashing, etc.

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.