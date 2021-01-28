5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, Jan. 28

FILE - In this July 31, 2019, file photo, migrants return to Mexico, using the Puerta Mexico bridge that crosses the Rio Grande river in Matamoros, Mexico, on the border with Brownsville, Texas. A federal judge on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, barred the U.S. government from enforcing a 100-day deportation moratorium that is a key immigration priority of President Joe Biden. U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton issued a temporary restraining order sought by Texas, which sued on Friday against a Department of Homeland Security memo that instructed immigration agencies to pause most deportations. Tipton said the Biden administration had failed to provide any concrete, reasonable justification for a 100-day pause on deportations. (AP Photo/Emilio Espejel, File)

Here are things to know for Thursday, Jan. 28:

1. ‘He didn’t mind if he killed us’: Shots fired as couple caught in street takeover makes daring escape

A Houston couple described a 30-minute nightmare that grew more violent by the second. They said at times, they feared for their lives, especially after someone fired shots as they made their escape in west Houston.

Betty, her fiance and their dog were driving home early Sunday morning when they got caught smack dab in the middle of a chaotic scene that unfolded on Enclave Parkway at Forkland Drive.

“Now that you watch the video you’re like... Whoa... This guy actually shot at us. He didn’t mind if he killed us,” Betty said.

Read more.

2. VIDEO: Man stole purse from elderly couple at gunpoint in southwest Houston

A man was caught on surveillance video stealing a purse from an elderly couple at gunpoint in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division.

The robbery happened on Dec. 17 at 4:13 p.m. at a parking lot of a townhome in the 8000 block of Wilcrest.

Police said the couple just parked their vehicle when they were approached by a man pointing a gun at them and demanded money. The thief approached the man as the victim tried to back away.

Watch the full surveillance video provided by Houston police.

Read more.

3. Federal judge temporarily blocks Biden’s 100-day deportation moratorium after Texas sues administration

A federal judge in Texas has temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s 100-day moratorium on deportations of some undocumented immigrants.

Federal Judge Drew Tipton on Tuesday issued the order after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued President Joe Biden’s administration late last week alleging the moratorium is unconstitutional, and violates an agreement between the Department of Homeland Security and Texas.

“Within 6 days of Biden’s inauguration, Texas has HALTED his illegal deportation freeze,” Paxton tweeted after the order. “*This* was a seditious left-wing insurrection. And my team and I stopped it.”

Paxton argued the state would face irreparable harm if undocumented immigrants were released into the state because of costs associated with health care and education, among other claims.

Read more.

4. Galveston County opens COVID-19 vaccine waitlist for high-risk people

Galveston County and local health partners announced Wednesday a new online waitlist application for those seeking to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments are currently available for high-risk individuals who meet the criteria in Phase 1A and 1B. You do not have to be a resident of Galveston County or a UTMB patient to sign up for the waitlist, officials said.

The waitlist will begin accepting applicants on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Officials said applicants will be asked to create an account and answer a few health questions, which will be used by medical professionals to make sure those most at risk of being hospitalized from COVID-19 will get an opportunity to schedule an appointment as vaccine supplies become available.

Read more.

5. Texans expected to hire Ravens’ David Culley as new head coach

The Houston Texans have offered the job of head coach to David Culley. A source confirmed to KPRC 2 Sports that the Texans are finalizing a deal with Culley.

It will be the first head coaching job for the 65-year-old Culley, who has worked as an assistant for the Baltimore Ravens since 2019.

He becomes the fourth coach in Texans history, replacing Bill O’Brien, who was fired after the team opened the season 0-4.

Read more.

More headlines you may be interested in