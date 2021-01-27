Target giving $500 bonuses to its employees for working during COVID-19 pandemic

Logo is visible on facade at Target retail store under dramatic sky in San Ramon, California, May 30, 2020. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Frontline workers at Target will soon see a bit of a pay bump during the early months of 2021.

As a thank-you to its employees, Target plans to give out $500 bonuses to all employees in retail stores, distribution centers, field offices and headquarters, the company said in a news release.

Store managers, directors, distribution center leaders and executive team leaders will receive a bonus between $1,000 to $2,000.

A total of about 375,000 employees, including those hired during the holiday season will be eligible for the bonus, Target said.

Target also announced more coronavirus benefits for those working during the pandemic will be extended throughout 2021. In addition to the pay bump to $15 an hour announced last year, Target will continue to offer free virtual healthcare visits to all employees, 30-day leave for “vulnerable” team members, free backup care to all U.S.-based team members, mental health support through free counseling sessions, and “more,” according to a news release that did not specify those additional benefits.