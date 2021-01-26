Check out this Meyerland home complete with a ‘man cave’ on the market

The man cave you’ve always wanted is ready for you in Meyerland.
Luxury Properties of Houston recently listed a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home that sits on a 13,124-square foot corner lot, complete with the ultimate man cave for $554,900.
Built in 1958, 5018 Loch Lomond Drive features a unique layout and interior with colorful accents, several built-in shelving, and a kidney bean-shaped swimming pool.
Here are some key features from the description provided on the Houston Association of Realtors website:
- Remodeled home on an oversized corner lot
- Recently updated: interior paint, Engineered wood flooring in living areas, plush carpeting with extra padding in bedrooms
- Recently replaced dishwasher, Thermador warming oven, double ovens, and most windows
- Coffee bar off of the kitchen
- Large formal living and dining areas
- Family room with brick fireplace
- Swimming pool
- “Man Cave” or 3-car garage
- Lots of yard space
