Check out this Meyerland home complete with a ‘man cave’ on the market

5018 Loch Lomond Drive, Houston, TX 77096 (HAR.com)

The man cave you’ve always wanted is ready for you in Meyerland.

Luxury Properties of Houston recently listed a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home that sits on a 13,124-square foot corner lot, complete with the ultimate man cave for $554,900.

Built in 1958, 5018 Loch Lomond Drive features a unique layout and interior with colorful accents, several built-in shelving, and a kidney bean-shaped swimming pool.

Here are some key features from the description provided on the Houston Association of Realtors website:

  • Remodeled home on an oversized corner lot
  • Recently updated: interior paint, Engineered wood flooring in living areas, plush carpeting with extra padding in bedrooms
  • Recently replaced dishwasher, Thermador warming oven, double ovens, and most windows
  • Coffee bar off of the kitchen
  • Large formal living and dining areas
  • Family room with brick fireplace
  • Swimming pool
  • “Man Cave” or 3-car garage
  • Lots of yard space

Click here to view the listing.

