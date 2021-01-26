Check out this Meyerland home complete with a ‘man cave’ on the market

The man cave you’ve always wanted is ready for you in Meyerland.

Luxury Properties of Houston recently listed a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home that sits on a 13,124-square foot corner lot, complete with the ultimate man cave for $554,900.

5018 Loch Lomond Drive, Houston, TX 77096 (HAR.com)

Built in 1958, 5018 Loch Lomond Drive features a unique layout and interior with colorful accents, several built-in shelving, and a kidney bean-shaped swimming pool.

Here are some key features from the description provided on the Houston Association of Realtors website:

Remodeled home on an oversized corner lot

Recently updated: interior paint, Engineered wood flooring in living areas, plush carpeting with extra padding in bedrooms

Recently replaced dishwasher, Thermador warming oven, double ovens, and most windows

Coffee bar off of the kitchen

Large formal living and dining areas

Family room with brick fireplace

Swimming pool

“Man Cave” or 3-car garage

Lots of yard space

