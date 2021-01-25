Southwest Houston staple Fung’s Kitchen damaged in fire, officials say

HOUSTON – A 31-year-old restaurant that is well-known in the Asian community in southwest Houston was damaged in a fire Sunday, firefighters said.

Located in the 7320 block of Southwest Freeway, officials said the blaze broke out at Fung’s Kitchen around 11:47 p.m.

According to firefighters, a Houston police officer was driving by when he saw the smoke coming from the restaurant. Investigators said the entire back of the building was on fire when firefighters got there. The cause of the fire is currently unknown, investigators said.

Firefighters said no one was inside the building during the fire and it started from the inside of the building.

