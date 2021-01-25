Harris County to launch coronavirus vaccine waitlist Tuesday

HOUSTON – Harris County will launch a waitlist Tuesday for people who want to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said the list is aimed at creating an equitable way to distribute and administer the vaccine.

“Getting a COVID-19 vaccine shouldn’t be like ‘The Hunger Games,’” Hidalgo said. “It shouldn’t be about who can hit refresh on a browser the fastest.”

Hidalgo said the waitlist will be made available at ReadyHarris.org or by calling 832-927-8787. The phone line will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday and is available in English, Spanish and Vietnamese.

While anyone can signup for the waitlist, only people who are eligible to receive the vaccine in phases 1A and 1B will be able to get the shot at this time, Hidalgo said. She said the system will not be a first-come-first-served system. She said eligible people will be subject to a randomization system to ensure that the administration process is fair. She said that people who are currently ineligible will be contacted once they are eligible.

Hidalgo said Harris County Public Health has administered 27,426 vaccines to date and the county is receiving about 9,000 doses per week. She said that while county leaders are advocating for receiving more doses, the waitlist does not mean that the county has a huge stockpile of the vaccine.

“Supply continues to be extremely limited,” Hidalgo said.

This story will be updated.