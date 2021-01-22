Restaurant equipment from Home Plate Grill & Bar to be sold at online auction

HOUSTON – An auction will be held for items belonging to Home Plate Grill and Bar.

The auction, posted on the Texas Restaurant Equipment website announced an early preview of the items Friday and Monday between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m, which included items from the restaurant-bar once located right across Minute Maid Park.

Items on the auction include coolers, pots and pans, charbroilers and various other restaurant equipment. Home equipment and electronics such as televisions, silverware and flatware and kitchen appliances are also available for auction.

There is no word whether Home Plate and Grill has shuttered permanently. KPRC 2 has reached out for comment.

The public auction will be held Tuesday starting at 10 a.m. Customers who win an auctioned item can pick up in person at Texas Restaurant Equipment located at 12922 Hempstead Highway in northwest Houston or ship the item if available.

Items available for auction are posted on the TRE Auctions website, with pictures and description included. To see which items are up for bidding, click here.