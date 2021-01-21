Overturned tanker-truck closes Baytown Spur 330 westbound

Image shared by TxDOT- HOU District of the crash cleanup at Spur 330 at Rollingbrook.

BAYTOWN, Texas – Baytown police are working an overturned tanker-truck accident in the 3400 block of Spur 330 at Rollingbrook.

Baytown police told KPRC 2 that all main lanes are blocked as of this writing.

Spur 330 westbound at Rollingbrook in the @CityofBaytown area all mainlanes are blocked due to a heavy truck incident. Incident expected to take multiple hours to clear. pic.twitter.com/hiaMLG8tEq — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) January 21, 2021

The driver was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle struck one of the overhead signs and the trailer and engine separated from the cab in the crash.

Authorities said the lanes will be shut down for a while.