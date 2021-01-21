66ºF

Overturned tanker-truck closes Baytown Spur 330 westbound

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Image shared by TxDOT- HOU District of the crash cleanup at Spur 330 at Rollingbrook.
Image shared by TxDOT- HOU District of the crash cleanup at Spur 330 at Rollingbrook. (TxDOT- HOU District/Twitter)

BAYTOWN, Texas – Baytown police are working an overturned tanker-truck accident in the 3400 block of Spur 330 at Rollingbrook.

Baytown police told KPRC 2 that all main lanes are blocked as of this writing.

The driver was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle struck one of the overhead signs and the trailer and engine separated from the cab in the crash.

Authorities said the lanes will be shut down for a while.

