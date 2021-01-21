Fired Harris County Health doctor accused of stealing COVID-19 vaccine, DA Kim Ogg says

Dr. Hasan Gokal is accused of stealing the vial that contained nine doses while working at the county vaccination site at Lyndsay Lyons Park in Humble on Dec. 29, 2020. (Courtesy of Harris County Public Health)

A Harris County Public Health doctor is accused of stealing a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced in a press release Thursday.

Officials said Dr. Hasan Gokal stole the vial that contained nine doses while working at the county vaccination site at Lyndsay Lyons Park in Humble on Dec. 29, 2020.

A week later, he told a fellow Harris County Public Health employee, who then reported him to supervisors.

According to Harris County Public Health, the mishandling of the vaccine could result in the loss of government funding for the county, which sparked an investigation into the accusation.

Gokal was subsequently fired.

Then, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and County Attorney Christian Menefee contacted prosecutors.

“He abused his position to place his friends and family in line in front of people who had gone through the lawful process to be there,” Ogg said. “What he did was illegal and he’ll be held accountable under the law.”

Officials said Gokal disregarded county protocols in place to ensure the vaccine is not wasted but administered to vulnerable populations and front-line workers on a waiting list.

Gokal faces a Class A Misdemeanor, which carries a penalty of up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine. He is being prosecuted by the Public Corruption Division of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.