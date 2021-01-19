Texas Southern University’s debate team to perform during virtual inauguration event Tuesday

The Texas Southern University debate team will be among several groups from historically black colleges participating in a virtual inauguration Tuesday.

The university shared the news on Twitter and Facebook.

“We are honored to announce that Texas Southern University’s Debate Team is one of the select groups to virtually participate in the historic inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris,” the university said on social media.

The event called “We Are One” will honor Kamala Harris’ historic win as the first Black and South Asian woman to be U.S. vice president.