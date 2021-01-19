Man dies after being pulled from mobile home fire in Willis, firefighters say

WILLIS, Texas – A man is dead after a fire broke out in a mobile home in Willis Tuesday, officials said.

Firefighters said the deadly fire happened around midnight on South Cochran and FM 2432.

When crews arrived, officials said one side of the home was engulfed in flames. Firefighters said they were able to get in through a window on the other end of the home, where they pulled the man out.

Paramedics attempted CPR but could not save him, officials said. Investigators said the home did not have smoke detectors.