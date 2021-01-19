Man arrested in Spring facing federal charges in Capitol riots in court Tuesday

Joshua R. Lollar is being held in federal custody. Federal prosecutors said he has a history of psychological issues and told investigators he has guns.

SPRING, Texas – A local man arrested and charged in the Capitol riot is due in federal court Tuesday.

Joshua R. Lollar is being held in federal custody. Federal prosecutors said he has a history of psychological issues and told investigators he has guns. They’re concerned about releasing him until they can determine where those guns are located.

Lollar is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and impeding or disrupting official functions, obstructing or impeding law enforcement officer during civil disorder and obstructing federally protection function and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to a complaint filed with U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The federal complaint against Lollar includes photos and screen grabs that investigators say show Lollar “clashing with and overtaking police officers.” Federal agents said Lollar was at the leading edge of the angry mob that attempted to push past a line of law enforcement officers who were dressed in riot control gear.

RELATED: Man arrested in Spring facing federal charges in Capitol riots, court documents say

A former co-worker who follows him on social media turned him into federal authorities. One of the posts Lollar had up had the caption “inside the Capitol.” Part of the caption from another read “it’s about to get spicey in her boi!”

According to court papers, bodycam footage from one of the police officers shows a man believed to be Lollar wearing a gas mask, black-gloved and a tan-colored body armor vest. When FBI agents show up to Lollar’s home in Spring, he let them search his phone and agents got a warrant for his Facebook account. Records show he posted the following: “Just got gassed and fought with cops that I never thought would happen ... I don’t know what we can do, but I’m trying my best to get it done peaceful. We can’t loose (sic) our America.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.