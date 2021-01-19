Have you seen him? Police looking for 26-year-old Houston man with autism

Houston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 26-year-old man with autism that has been missing since Jan. 14, 2021.

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 26-year-old man with autism that has been missing since Jan. 14.

Police said Joseph Ivory, 26, was last seen leaving his residence in the 4400 block of Bennington Street last Thursday around 4 p.m.

Police said Ivory was last seen wearing a gray sweatsuit. He is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has minor autism and a learning disability, officers said.

Anyone with information on Ivory’s whereabouts is urged to call police at 832-394-1840.