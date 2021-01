ANGLETON, Texas – Brazoria County officials have opened coronavirus vaccine appointments.

Officials said people who are eligible to receive the vaccine under the current phases can make an appointment online by clicking here.

Eligible people can also call one of two health clinics to make an appointment: the Lake Jackson Clinic at 979-265-4446 or the Pearland Clinic at 281-485-5344.

Appointments are required to receive the vaccine. No walk-ins will be accepted.