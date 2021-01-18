Search underway for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A pedestrian is dead and the driver accused of hitting him is on the run, police said.

Officers said the man was struck in northwest Houston Sunday while crossing the street near North Shepherd and Thornton around 10:40 p.m. The man died at the scene and the driver kept going, police said.

Investigators said if the driver stayed at the scene, they would not have been charged because the man was crossing out of a crosswalk.

The driver could now face charges for failure to stop and render aid, investigators said.