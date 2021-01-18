‘For the sake of public safety’: Deshaun Watson asks fans to go home after reports of planned rally in support of QB at NRG

HOUSTON – Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is asking fans to go home after reports of a planned rally at NRG Stadium Monday.

Watson took to Twitter to tell fans he appreciated the support but wanted them to stay home for safety purposes.

“I’m hearing there is a march planned on my behalf in Houston today,” Watson said. “Although I am humbled I ask that whoever is organizing the march cancel for the sake of public safety.”

I’m hearing there is a march planned on my behalf in Houston today. Although I am humbled I ask that whoever is organizing the march cancel for the sake of public safety. Covid is spreading at a high rate & I don’t want any fans to unnecessarily expose themselves to infection. — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) January 18, 2021

Watson also commented about concerns of the rising cases of COVID-19.

“Covid is spreading at a high rate & I don’t want any fans to unnecessarily expose themselves to infection,” Watson said.

This comes after reports emerged that Watson is still upset with the Texans organization and wants out of Houston.