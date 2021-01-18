Reports say Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans continue to be in turmoil as Deshaun Watson is still upset with the organization and wants out of Houston, according to various reports.

Watson has at least three years remaining on his contract, with a potential out in 2024 and a no-trade clause. If the quarterback truly refuses to play in Houston, he would have to hold out, making nothing beyond his $5,400,000 signing bonus (even though the team can recover portions of the signing bonus in a holdout).

Watson refusing to play without a trade would leave the Texans having to sign or trade for a replacement-level quarterback.

According to ESPN, it “might be too late” to salvage the relationship. Sports Illustrated published another in-depth report on Texans character coach Jack Easterby, adding that a source told the publication Watson “wants out.”

Watson spent one night this past week attending a Rockets game with Texans legend Andre Johnson, who sent an impassioned tweet in defense of Watson’s frustration.

If I’m @deshaunwatson I will stand my ground. The Texans organization is known for wasting players careers. Since Jack Easterby has walk into the building nothing good has happened in/for the organization and for some reason someone can’t seem to see what’s going on. Pathetic!!! — Andre Johnson (@johnson80) January 12, 2021

Watson also tweeted, quoting song lyrics that hint at a report detailing Watson’s frustration with the team.

I was on 2 then I took it to 10 — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) January 15, 2021

An earlier ESPN report referenced that Watson was a “2″ on a scale of 1 to 10 upset at the Deandre Hopkins trade, and is now at a 10.

Other than cryptic tweets, the quarterback has neither said anything nor outright demanded a trade.