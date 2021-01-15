Search underway for 22-year-old Liberty County man missing since Tuesday, Texas Equusearch says

LIBERTY, Texas – Texas Equuesearch and Liberty County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a 22-year-old Liberty County man who they said has been missing since Tuesday.

A search for Nathan Heathco will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday. Texas Equusearch said they will be in need of volunteers to search on foot. The search staging location will be at the Liberty County ESD #3 Volunteer Fire Department, which is located at 8704 FM 1409 in Dayton, Texas.

Heathco was last seen walking on FM 1409 in Liberty County, Texas Equusearch said. Authorities said Heathco had just been in a vehicle accident and he may have been injured. He was wearing a green camo jacket, a black long-sleeved shirt, jeans, and brown and green cowboy boots. Nathan has “Dirty” tattooed on the back of his left leg, and “South” tattooed on the right leg, deputies said. Authorities said he also has the tattoo of praying hands on the back of his right shoulder, and the name “Cassidy” tattooed in the rib area of his right side.

Texas Equusearch is asking volunteers to dress for the forecasted weather conditions and for the environment, which will include some thick brush and mud. Everyone must wear a CDC-approved face mask at all times, and maintain at least a 6-foot distance from other people.

If you have seen Heathco since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information about his disappearance, you are urged to call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 336-4500 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.