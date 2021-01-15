LIST: Opportunities to serve the Houston area on MLK Day

HOUSTON – In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, organizations across Houston are using the holiday to further his legacy through acts of service throughout the community.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day -- observed each year on the third Monday in January -- is recognized as a day of service, according to the AmeriCorps.

This year, MLK Day falls on Monday, January 18.

Here are opportunities to get involved in the Houston area:

MLK Day of Service at Houston Food Bank

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, January 18

Where: Houston Food Bank at 535 Portwall St.

Details: Houston Food Bank will gather non-perishable donations to include in Backpack Buddy sacks for food-insecure schoolchildren. Click here for more event details.

43rd Annual Original MLK Day Virtual Experience & Live Parade of Giving

When: 10 a.m. - noon on Monday

Where: MacGregor Park at 5225 Calhoun Road

Details: Houstonians are asked to drop-off donations to distributed to those in need. Click here for more event details.

MLK Day of Service

When: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Monday, January 18

Where: 3606 Anita St.

Details: Volunteers are need to assemble weekend food bags. Click here for more event details.

MLK Jr. Day of Service

When: noon - 2 p.m. on Monday, January 18

Where: Christ the King Lutheran Church at 2353 Rice Blvd.

Details: Christ the King Lutheran Church will host a food drive in benefit of the food pantry at Christian Community Service Center. Click here for more event details.

MLK Afternoon of Service

When: 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Monday, January 18

Where: Holy Spirit Episcopal – Palmer Hall at 12535 Perthshire Road

Details: Volunteers are needed to help clean and restore areas of the Third Ward community. Click here for more event details.

Ways to help virtually

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, some organizations have created virtual events to participate in.

Emancipation Park Conservancy MLK Day of Service

Organizer: Emancipation Park Conservancy

Details: Help enhance Emancipation Park by preserving its integrity and enriching its heritage as a landmark. Click here for more event details.

Martin Luther King Day of Service

Organizer: Villanova University Club of Houston

Details: Participate in a virtual food-drive by purchasing items from Houston Food Bank’s Amazon wishlist. Click here for more event details.

MLK Day of Service

Organizer: HRC Houston

Details: Help homeless LGBTQ+ youth and young adults as well as non LGBTQ+, at-risk youth by purchasing items from Montrose Grace Place’s Amazon wishlist. Click here for more event details.