Ask 2: Is Puerto Rico included in the CDC’s negative test requirement for U.S. international arrivals?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Is Puerto Rico included in the CDC’s negative test requirement for U.S. international arrivals?

Answer: On Jan. 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expanded its negative COVID-19 test requirement to all travelers arriving to the U.S. by air.

The CDC is now requiring that all air passengers take a viral test no more than three days before their flight to the U.S. and provide paper or electronic documentation of their laboratory test result to the airline.

According to USA TODAY, U.S. territories such as Puerto Rico are excluded from the CDC requirement.

The CDC currently indicates that there is a very high threat of coronavirus in Puerto Rico. Travel guidance by the CDC includes get tested with a viral test one to three days before travel back from the territory.

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.