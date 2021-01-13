Methodist Hospital organizing event to vaccinate 4,000 more people Saturday

HOUSTON – Houston Methodist Hospital was organizing a vaccination event on Saturday and said it worked with state officials to find those who need it most.

“We’ve already vaccinated over 41,000 Houstonians and so we’re proud of that,” said Cathy Easter, Senior Vice President of Community Development at Methodist Hospital.

Methodist Hospital plans to vaccinate 4,000 more people on Saturday.

“It was open to the public. We worked with the state and publicized it through the state’s website since we were selected as a hub,” said Easter.

Methodist is one of 28 hubs statewide, chosen for its ability to vaccinate a lot of people quickly.

“We opened up a call line on Monday, it was completely filled by yesterday morning,” said Easter.

She said they’re in the process of setting up appointments.

Easter said the hospital is focused on helping people in underserved communities of the Houston area.

“We wanted to prioritize those that are 65 and older, as well as those who reside in zip codes that have been hardest hit by COVID and those that are considered the most vulnerable,” said Easter. “We are truly doing our very best to continue to get as many shots in as many arms as we possibly can.”

Vaccinations were set to take place all day Saturday at one of the hospital buildings.

Easter said some of their physicians have volunteered to help vaccinate people.