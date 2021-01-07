EF-1 tornado forces entire apartment complex in Texas City to be evacuated, officials say

A building in Texas City, Texas, is seen damaged after a line of powerful storm Jan. 6, 2021.

TEXAS CITY, Texas – Texas City officials held a news conference to give an update after an EF-1 tornado caused damage in the area Wednesday.

Officials said experts were able to determine it was a tornado due to the narrow path of damage. The situation unfolded quickly and it is a miracle no one was work, officials said.

Two schools in Texas City were closed Thursday because of storm damage. According to officials at Texas City Independent School District, classes are canceled at Kohfeldt Elementary School and Calvin Vincent Early Childhood.

Officials said Levi Fry Intermediate School, Roosevelt-Wilson Elementary School and Blocker Middle School experience power outages. Officials also said about 3,000 people were left without power due to the storm

The Grab-N-Go store and the Tradewinds Apartments, which consists of 129 units, were also damaged, forcing 16 families out of their homes at the time of the storm.

Authorities said after further investigation, structural engineers determine the complex is uninhabitable, so the remaining families are being evacuated. Many have gone to private residences with family and others have been put in hotels with the help of the Red Cross.

Anyone who wants to give a donation and help the displaced families can go to UWgmc.org and click on the “donate” button. A representative with United Way said all donations right now will go toward helping those families.