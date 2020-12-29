School districts work with health agencies to get their nurses vaccinated

HOUSTON – With more doses now available, school districts across the Houston area are prioritizing the vaccination of their nurses.

Helping with those efforts is Harris County Public Health and the Houston Health Department, which will administer the vaccine for school districts in the area.

Dr. Stephen Williams, director of the Houston Health Department, said the agency will offer vaccines to over 365 Houston ISD and Pearland ISD school nurses who are eligible to receive the shot as part of Phase 1A.

Tomball ISD officials said in a Facebook post this week that the district has partnered with HCPH to offer vaccinations to school nurses in the Region 4 Education Service Center.

We are proud to partner with Harris County Public Health in the battle against COVID as voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations... Posted by Tomball ISD on Monday, December 28, 2020

According to the Department of State and Health Services, school nurses are a part of the second tier of health care workers that can receive the vaccine as part of Phase 1A.

Following the arrival of the recently approved Moderna vaccine, Houston’s Memorial Hermann Health System was able to begin scheduling appointments for school nurses who were not included in the initial vaccine distribution.

With doses now allocated for school nurses, Williams said it is a priority for everyone who qualifies for the vaccine, to get access to it.