WATCH LIVE: Turner gives update on city’s response to pandemic

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is expected to hold a news conference Monday where he will give an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. It comes after the Houston Health Department received it first delivery of the Moderna vaccine. According to a news release, Turner will watch the first HHD employees get vaccinated and hold the news conference immediately afterward.

