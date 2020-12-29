Fort Bend County Habitat for Humanity opens Harvey Repair Program. Here’s what you should know

HOUSTON – More than three years have passed since Hurricane Harvey, but some people are still recovering from the storm’s devastating impact.

The Fort Bend County Habitat for Humanity has opened its Harvey Repair Program.

The program was made to help repair homes damaged by the storm by using funds from FEMA and insurance.

The Harvey Repair Program is now open. The Fort Bend County Habitat for Humanity asks residents in need to fill out its Disaster Home Repair application and return it with the required supporting documentation to mike@fortbendhabitat.org.