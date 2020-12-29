Driver, 2 children injured during crash in southwest Houston, police say

Houston police are investigating after a driver and two children were injured in a crash in southwest Houston Monday, Dec. 29, 2020.

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a driver and two children were injured in a crash in southwest Houston on Tuesday.

Police said the crash happened about 10 a.m. in the 5000 block of South Braeswood near South Rice.

The driver and two children were transported to the hospital, police said. According to HPD, there may have been a possible fatality in the crash.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.