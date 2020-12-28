Prayer vigil held for Tompkins High School student injured in violent crash

KATY, Texas – A community is coming together to ask for healing.

Sam Mills is in the ICU following a horrid crash Saturday night.

On Sunday, friends, family and many others gathered at a Chick Fil A in Katy where he works for a candlelight prayer vigil.

Sam’s dad Rick says he is fighting.

“Father God we just come before you with these sweet children on behalf of their brother Sam,” one woman said.

“Sam is fighting, and you are with him,” one woman said.

Sam is 17 years old and is a senior student at Tompkins High School in Katy.

“Father we just pray that you lay your hands on anything that is swelling or hurting on Sam and just remind him that you got him,” one woman said.

Sam’s older brother Josh says he is in the ICU at Memorial Hermann Downtown.

“He was responsive a little bit just to the doctors pinch, but he can’t open up his eyes he is still unconscious,” Josh said.

Sam is a wide receiver and Head Football Coach Todd McVey says Sam is a good kid who can do it all.

“When he was on the JV, he played multiple positions for like he was the jack of all trades and really did a great job for us,” McVey said.

His siblings Josh, Abby, Ryan and Hannah were surrounded by many who lifted them in their prayers.

“All of their love and support that we have in Katy is amazing,” Josh said.

They have faith in Sam and know he will make it through.

“It’s in your precious and wholly name Jesus we pray Amen...Amen,” the crowd said.

Friends and family asking people to use the hashtag, #Samstrong and #StandforSam.

If you would like to help Sam and his family, more information can be found on the Tompkins Football Facebook page.